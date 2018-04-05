Armenia and Holy See have high-level active dialogue

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. High-level active dialogue exists between Armenia and the Holy See. The diplomatic relations between Armenia and Vatican were established on May 23, 1992 through a joint statement. Before March 2013, Armenian Ambassadors to London and Paris were accredited concurrently to the Holy See. According to the decree of the Armenian President, the Embassy of Armenia was established in the Holy See in March 2013, Armenpress reports.

Since 1992 a number of high-level mutual visits took place. 7 visits at the Armenian presidential level were held to Vatican. The Armenia-Vatican bilateral relations were marked in a special way by the statement of Pope Francis on the Armenian Genocide during the mass dedicated to the Genocide victims at the St. Peter’s Cathedral on April 12, 2015.

Armenian foreign ministers visited Vatican in 1998, 2009, 2013 and 2017. Catholicos of All Armenians paid regular visits to Vatican. The high-ranking delegation led by Pope John Paul II visited Armenia on September 25-27, 2001. The visit was held on the occasion of the 1700th anniversary of declaring Christianity as a state religion in Armenia aimed at strengthening and developing the ties between Armenia and the Holy See. Pope Francis’ delegation visited Armenia on June 24-26, 2016 under the slogan “Visit to the first Christian nation”.

Together with Armenia since 1988

Armenia-Vatican cooperation spheres are different. Informal relations between Armenia and Vatican began after 1988 devastating earthquake, when, in addition to a number of countries, the Holy See as well provided assistance to Armenia. The evidence of this is the gift of Pope John Paul II to the Armenian people – the hospital in Armenia’s Ashotsk region equipped with latest technologies which operates since 1991.

Existing warm relations of the two churches enter qualitatively new stage

In the relations of the two churches an important event was the visit of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II to Vatican on December 10, 1996 during which His Holiness met with Pope John Paul II. A joint statement was signed based on the visit results which called on the clergymen of the two churches “to more actively and effectively develop the cooperation, become agents for solidarity, peace and justice” and etc.

On November 9, 2000 Pope John Paul II and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II signed a joint statement according to which Vatican recognized the Armenian Genocide. The document in particular says: “The 20th century was market by an extreme cruelty. The Armenian Genocide in the beginning of the century was the prelude for future horrors: two world wars, countless regional conflicts and deliberately organized massacres that claimed lives of millions of believers”.

The Armenia-Vatican relations entered qualitatively new stage by the visit of Pope John Paul II’s delegation to Armenia on September 25-27, 2001. The visit took place at the invitation of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

On January 19, 2005 Pope John Paul II opened and blessed the statue of St. Gregory of Narek in Vatican.

Culture as a firm link

Armenia and Vatican also actively cooperate in culture field. An important event in the cultural ties was the Rome-Armenia exhibition dedicated to the 1700th anniversary on declaring Christianity as a state religion in Armenia. Later forum titled “Armenians’ presence in medieval Rome” was held. In 2015 ‘Genocides and Denialism’ scientific conference was held by the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in the Holy See and the assistance of the editorial office of La Civiltà Cattolica periodical.

Historical mass

On April 12, 2015 Pope Francis delivered liturgy for Armenian believers in the St. Peter’s Cathedral. During the liturgy campaign the Pope called the 1915 events that happened to Armenians in Turkey as the first Genocide of the 20th century.

Vatican issued series of postage stamps on November 23, 2017 dedicated to Pope Francis’ 2016 visits. Among the stamps there was one dedicated to the Pope’s visit to Armenia in 2016. Pope Francis is depicted on the stamp, and behind him is the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Upcoming major event

Pope Francis will bless the bronze statue of Saint Gregory of Narek – a real bridge between the East and West, a symbol of ecumenism, who was proclaimed by the Pope as Doctor of the Church. The inauguration of the statue will take place midday April 5 in the gardens of the Vatican. The inauguration will take place in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I. The sculptor of the statue is Davit Yerevantsi. The statue was made in the Czech Republic with financial support of Armenia’s Ambassador to Vatican Michael Minasyan and Arthur Janibekyan. Two statues were made – one for the gardens of Vatican, and one for Etchmiatsin – a message conveyed through art, which can bring the sister churches even closer.

