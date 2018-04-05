British intelligence locates “covert Russian Novichok-agent lab” in outskirts of Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. British intelligence services believe they have located “the covert Russian lab” where the nerve agent involved in the Skripal case was manufactured, The Times reported.

“Ministers and security officials were able to identify the source using scientific analysis and intelligence in the days after the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal a month ago,” The Times reported.

Another newspaper – The Sun – says that the facility was located in outskirts of Moscow.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

The incident sparked an international diplomatic crisis when many Western countries began expelling Russian diplomats from their countries. Most recently, Russia responded by expelling 60 US diplomats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan