LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.83% to $1990.00, copper price down by 1.97% to $6661.00, lead price down by 0.87% to $2380.00, nickel price down by 3.79% to $13085.00, tin price down by 2.58% to $20800.00, zinc price down by 1.25% to $3236.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 5.08% to $88750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.