EEC Board, MIR TV sign MoU

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Interstate Television and Radio Company MIR signed a memorandum of understanding in Moscow on April 4. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the EEC, the document was signed by EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan and MIR Director Radik Batyrshin.

“Our goal is providing the citizens of the union with interesting and actual information about the activities of the union”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

“MIR is ready to contribute in the future too to the raising of awareness of the Eurasian integration in both EAEU member states and international platforms”, Radik Batyrshin said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan