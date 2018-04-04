Friendship Declaration signed between Martuni city of Artsakh and Bourg-de-Péage city of France

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Within the frameworks of the visit to France of the delegation headed by the Chairman of the Artsakh Republic's National Assembly Ashot Goulyan, a Friendship Declaration was signed on April 3 between Martuni city of the Artsakh Republic and Bourg-de-Péage city of Drome department, France, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Artsakh.

On behalf of the city of Martuni, the Declaration was signed by Mayor Mher Khachatryan, and on behalf of the city of Bourg-de-Péage - Mayor Nathalie Nieson. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan was also present at the signing ceremony.



The Declaration is aimed at establishing friendly relations between the two cities based on mutual trust and respect. The Declaration, in particular, reads that the cities of Martuni and Bourg-de-Péage undertake to establish cooperation in the spheres of culture, education, and art, based on solidarity and respect for human dignity.



Thus, Bourg-de-Péage became the 10th of the French cities that had established friendly relations with the cities of the Republic of Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan