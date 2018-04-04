Amended version of draft document “Armenia Development Strategy 2030” discussed at President

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a consultation on April 4, during which the amended version of the draft document “Armenia Development Strategy 2030” was discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the republican executive bodies participated in drafting of the document, which have so far held numerous thematic discussions through established working groups.

Premier Karen Karapetyan briefed on the works done and results, noting that an ambitious and realistic program has been developed.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan