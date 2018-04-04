Armenia to increase electricity export to Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to increase electricity export to Iran. “This year we have drastically increased electricity export to Iran. We plan to bring it to 1 billion and 600 thousand kwh which will be 40-50% rise against 2016", Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources told at a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall.

He noted that talks with Iran over gas imports are underway. “We negotiate over gas supplies that will meet the needs of the existing agreement (gas for electricity – edit.) and other needs”, the deputy minister added.

Referring to the announcements coming from the Iranian side about their readiness to supply Armenia with gas with affordable prices, Hayk Harutyunyan reiterated that the Iranian price is higher than the Russian one. He did not want to publicize the offer of the Iranian side, noting that it’s a trade secret.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan