Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-04-18

YEREVAN, 4 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 480.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.38 drams to 589.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.13 drams to 674.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 150.37 drams to 20590.28 drams. Silver price вup by 3.73 drams to 255.09 drams. Platinum price down by 137.47 drams to 14314.14 drams.