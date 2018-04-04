Masrik 1 project tender winner plans to enhance 55MW capacity

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The consortium comprising the Dutch Fotowatio Renewable Ventures B.V and the Spanish FSL Solar S.L. – the bidder which was selected for the construction of the Masrik 1 55MW solar power station, has expressed interest for constructing an even larger station in Mets Masrik, Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources told a press conference.

“These two companies are interested in a construction project of a bigger station in Masrik. Here we have bigger opportunities in terms of land space, and it isn’t ruled out that they will construct a station with greater capacity than 55MW as a result of negotiations. We will specify this in the coming months”, he said.

Concerning the construction and commissioning of the 11 solar power stations approved by the government’s program, the official said they will be built and commissioned until the end of the year.

The total capacity of the stations will be 10 MW. “Three of them are already connected to the network, the remaining are under construction”, he said.

The deputy minister said they are currently also discussing an efficient option for implementing another industrial-scale solar power station project in Aragatsotn province.

Asked about the volume of solar resource potential in Armenia, the deputy minister answered – “unlimited”.

