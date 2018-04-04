New shopping mall fire kills 1 staff, injures 6 firefighters in Russia
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. One person has died and six firefighters have been injured in a shopping mall fire in Moscow – just days after the Kemerovo disaster.
Russian media said one of the firefighters is seriously wounded after a blaze erupted in the 4th floor of the Persei mall.
A ministry of emergency situations official told RIA Novosti that the fire has been extinguished.
The person who died was an employee of the trade center who mistakenly took the wrong fire exit.
115 people were evacuated when the alarm went off.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
