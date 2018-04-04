PM Karapetyan, Microsoft official discuss Armenia’s digital agenda

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ronald Binkofski - General Manager at Microsoft for Kazakhstan & Multi Country CIS, the government told Armnpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation between the Armenian government, in particular, Digital Armenia Fund and Microsoft on formation of Armenia’s digital agenda were discussed.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to the implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda and the joint partnership with Microsoft in this regard.

Ronald Binkofski presented different proposals on development of digital system in public administration and local self-governance, increase of services provided online, development of public administration electronic integrated system. He highlighted Microsoft’s readiness to assist Armenia in implementation of the digital agenda and transfer their rich experience and capacities in this sphere.

A number of other issues relating to bilateral cooperation were also discussed.

