Russian on Yulia Skripal's plane from Moscow under investigation over nerve agent attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. A Russian person on the same flight into the UK as Yulia Skripal before returning to Moscow a few hours later is being investigated over the nerve agent attack, Daily Mail reported.

UK intelligence agencies have red-flagged the individual who arrived on the Aeroflot flight on March 3 in Heathrow airport.

The Russian returned to Moscow after only a few hours in Britain, which raised suspicions.

Earlier it was reported that Sergei Skripal had given his daughter access to a £150,000 ‘secret bank account’ just days before he was poisoned.



On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

The incident sparked a diplomatic row as many Western countries began expelling Russian diplomats. Russia retaliated by expelling 60 American diplomats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan