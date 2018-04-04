Azerbaijani electoral commission refuses to release income, property declarations of presidential candidates

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Movement for Democracy and Prosperity has demanded from the country’s central electoral commission to release the property and income declarations of presidential candidates for the upcoming snap elections, which incumbent President Ilham Aliyev ordered to take place April 11, Azerbaijan’s Turan News Agency reported.

The Movement For Democracy and Prosperity said it will sue the commission if the latter fails to respond, because the declarations must be released under Azerbaijani laws.

Turan said that income and property declarations of presidential candidates are kept secret during all elections.

“This is a deliberate step to conceal facts on massive widespread corruption”, Turan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan