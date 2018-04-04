Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

7 cops injured while tackling Georgian thugs in Dresden, Germany


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Seven cops have been injured while apprehending 15 Georgians thugs in Dresden, Die Welt reported.

According to the police, the street gang was bothering passersby at a tram station, and when a 63 year old man tried to reprimand them, the Georgians attacked the elderly man.

Police responded and tried to identify the assailants but the mob resisted. Cops were forced to use tear gas. 8 of the assailants were arrested and identified as Georgian citizens.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




