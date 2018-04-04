Souvenirs depicting Armenian kings and queens to hit market mid April: Prime Minister himself behind the idea

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has launched production of thematic souvenirs by the support of Business Armenia. Souvenirs depicting Armenian kings, queens and other historical themes will be released in mid April. The idea was suggested by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Business Armenia.

15 names of souvenirs were produced with the pictures of Tigran the Great, Queen Parandzem, Hayk Nahapet, Paruyr Skayordi, and Goddess Anahit: tea assortment, cups, plates, badges, magnets, tassels, postcards, notebooks, chocolate, shirts, baby clothes, silver bracelets, wooden picture frames, and mosaics, Business Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

Designer Gayane Danielyan designed a ®«Tag» brand, which is a subject of copyright protection, exclusively for this project and provided for a free of charge use. A special track has been written by Serj Simonyan (DJ Serjo) for ®«Tag» promotional materials. The public sector-private sector cooperation project is implemented by “47 Design”, which designed the sketches of souvenirs and has already started the production.

Business Armenia in the cooperation with Ministry of Culture of RA, Armenian Apostolic Church and other organizations has provided 50 souvenir shops in tourist destinations, near the historical and cultural monuments. The souvenirs will be exported to US, Canada, Russia, Ukraine and France.

“This is a project that will lay the foundation for craftsmanship, making small souvenir production another branch of industry, among our traditional ones” noted Businessmen Support Team Leader of Business Armenia Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan.

“For implementing souvenir production we have studied manufacturing capabilities and chosen 3 workshops; in which we’ve created in total of 22 new workplaces. As a result, we have obtained cognitive, samples of educational significance, which I assure you many people would like to have”- noted CEO of “47 design” company Mr. Arsen Meliksetyan.

“Each souvenir is accompanied by trilingual information. Those souvenirs in particular will “talk” with tourist in one common voice about Armenia’s rich historical and cultural heritage, will raise an efficiency of souvenir industry and level”- noted CEO of “Business Armenia” Mr. Armen Avak Avakian.

“47 design” company has started the implementation of souvenirs promotion of different styles since 2015. If needed, historians, psychologists, designers, painters, 3D designers working on the created samples.

For the first time the project has been discussed with the PM at a meeting in the DFA office:

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan