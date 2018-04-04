YouTube HQ shooter ID’d as Azerbaijani blogger

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Nasim Aghdam, the 39 year old woman who opened gunfire in the YouTube HQ in California, later killing herself, was an ethnic Azerbaijani video blogger – Azerbaijani media said.

Aghdam committed suicide after wounding three people.

According to the shooter’s father the reason behind the attack was YouTube’s suspension of payments for her videos, as well as censorship.

Ismail Nasim, the father of the blogger, said that he had earlier notified police that her daughter is likely to commit something crazy because she was infuriated on YouTube.

The woman who shot three people at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

The woman took her own life after the shootings. She was found at the scene and appeared to have killed herself with a handgun, but the investigation is just beginning, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

A fourth person was injured as people scrambled off the patio outside the cafe on campus.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was thinking about the victims.

"Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene," he wrote.

More than 1,100 people work at the YouTube office in San Bruno.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan