Food safety service shuts down hazardous bakery in Hrazdan

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The State Service For Food Safety suspended a bakery business in the town of Hrazdan, Kotayk province.

The service said inspections revealed significant violations of sanitary requirements.

The bakery didn’t even carry out laboratory control of neither raw materials, nor finished products.

The photos released by the food safety service shows the extent of the violations.

The business was banned from operations until further notice.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan