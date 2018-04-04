6-year-old Meri Hakobyan wins Georgia Dance Olympiad
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. 6-year-old Meri Hakobyan won the Dance Olympiad in Georgia, Sputnik news reports.
The little girl performed ‘Blooming cherry’ traditional Armenian dance.
Dance Olympiad was held in Georgia from March 31 to April 1. Dance groups from different countries participated in the Olympiad.
Armenia was represented by Nor Dar (New Century) dance group. Little Meri is a member of this dance group.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
