‘April Winter’ – Snow covers blossomed trees, green parks in Armenian towns

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Snowfalls have been reported since April 3 in several regions across Armenia.

People began posting photos on social media showing how layers of snow have covered blossomed trees and green parks.

Locals of Lori province dubbed the occurrence April Winter.

Earlier meteorologists forecast snowfalls overnight April 3-4 in some parts of the country as a cold atmospheric front was approaching from the Black Sea area.

2, -3 degrees Celsius land surface temperature is forecast overnight April 4-5 in the provinces of Ararat and Armavir, Tavush and the foothill regions of Aragatsotn and Vayots Dzor.

The ministry of emergency situations alerted farmers to shut down greenhouses during the period.

Clear weather is expected nationwide midday April 4 and from April 5 through the 9th.

Temperature is expected to gradually rise from April 6 to 9.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan