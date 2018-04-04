Sub-zero land surface temperature forecast overnight in several regions

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. -2, -3 degrees Celsius land surface temperature is forecast overnight April 4-5 in the provinces of Ararat and Armavir, Tavush and the foothill regions of Aragatsotn and Vayots Dzor.

The ministry of emergency situations alerted farmers to shut down greenhouses during the period.

Clear weather is expected nationwide midday April 4 and from April 5 through the 9th.

Temperature is expected to gradually rise from April 6 to 9.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan