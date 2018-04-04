Trump honors Martin Luther King on 50th anniversary of assassination

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump called on Americans to follow the example of Martin Luther King, who dedicated his life to fighting for social justice and equality.

“I call on all Americans to have their contribution in order for King’s dream about peace, unity and justice to become real,” Trump said in a statement.

April 4 is the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination.

“He dedicates his life to the struggle for justice and peace. We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters. It’s not the government that should seek the realization of King’s ideas, it is the people who should”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan