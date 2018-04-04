President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets Kazakh-Armenian community representatives in Astana

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, who was elected President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2, met with more than two dozen representatives of the Kazakh-Armenian community in Astana on April 3, his Office told Armenpress.

Addressing the community representatives during the reception organized in the Armenian Embassy, the President-elect introduced Armenia’s foreign and domestic challenges, the steps of the country’s leadership aimed at socio-economic development, deepening the Fatherland-Diaspora ties, as well as attached importance to the preservation of cultural, linguistic and national identity of Armenians living in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting Armen Sarkissian got acquainted with the main activity directions and programs of Armenian businessmen, cultural figures, urged them to make efforts aimed at uniting the community, assist the youth in receiving contemporary education, further intensify the ties with the Fatherland.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan