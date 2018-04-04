French Bourg-de-Péage, Artsakh’s Martuni sign declaration of friendship

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Mr. Ashot Ghulyan visited the city of Bourg-de-Péage as part of a working visit to France on April 3. Ghulyan and his delegation had a meeting with Mayor Nathalie Nieson, the Parliament of Artsakh said.

At the meeting the sides exchanged ideas over the activities of local self governing bodies and possibilities of exchange of experience in this sector.

After the meeting Mayor Nieson accompanied the Artsakh parliamentary delegation on a tour across Bourg-de-Péage.

Later in the day a ceremonial signing of a Declaration of Friendship between the French city and Artsakh’s Martuni took place in the City Hall.

The ceremony was attended by French Senator Didier Guillaume, Vice Consul of Armenia in Lyon Gayane Manukyan, head of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Rochebloine and representatives of the Armenian community.

At the end of the day the delegation attended the Voices of Artsakh concert.

The parliamentary delegation included Hayrenik faction leader Arthur Tovmasyan, Martuni Mayor Mher Khachatryan and Hovhannes Gevorgyan – permanent representative of Artsakh in France.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan