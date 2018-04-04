Masrik 1 Solar Power Plant project opens promising phase towards secure, independent energy system – PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The tender for selecting a contractor for the Masrik 1 project has been completed.

The lowest bidder for electricity production tariff has been selected to construct the 55 MW solar power station.

The government selected the consortium comprising the Dutch Fotowatio Renewable Ventures B.V and Spanish FSL Solar S.L.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said on Facebook that the proposed tariff is 0.0419 without VAT (20,11 drams).

“For comparison, the current tariff for active small hydro power stations on natural watercourses in Armenia is 23,8 drams. This tariff is unprecedented in the world for such relatively small capacity international tenders. This proves high confidence of investors towards our energy system and investment policy. This project is also an exemplary and unprecedented project in the context of state-private sector cooperation. By breaking all stereotypes, this tender opens a new and extremely important prospect stage towards a secure and independent energy system”, Karapetyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan