First delivery of Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey scheduled in July 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The first delivery of the Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey is scheduled in July 2019, Turkish Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir said on Twitter, TASS reports.

“We have changed the delivery date of the S-400 missile systems, specified in the contract with Russia, to July 2019”, he said.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin, following his talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the acceleration of the delivery of these systems is being done “at the request of our Turkish partners and friends”.

“We have accelerated the production and reached an agreement on prices which is very important”, Putin said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan