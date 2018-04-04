Trump, Netanyahu discuss ways to counter Iran’s influence in Middle East over phone

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the ways to counter Iran’s influence in the Middle East during a telephone conversation, the White House said in a statement, Armenpress reports.

“President Trump reiterated the US commitment to Israel’s security, and the two leaders agreed to continue their close coordination on countering Iran’s malign influence and destabilizing actions”, the statement says.

The phone conversation was held on the eve of the UN Security Council’s session which will focus on the topic of situation in the Middle East.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan