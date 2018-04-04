Armed woman shoots 3 people, kills self at YouTube HQ in California

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The woman who shot three people at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

The woman took her own life after the shootings. She was found at the scene and appeared to have killed herself with a handgun, but the investigation is just beginning, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

"We know very, very little right now, and we probably won't know more until tomorrow morning," the chief said.

A fourth person was injured as people scrambled off the patio outside the cafe on campus.

The shooter is believed to have known at least one of the victims, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

The shooter's motive was unclear, Barberini said, adding that it's unclear whether the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was thinking about the victims.

"Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene," he wrote.

More than 1,100 people work at the YouTube office in San Bruno.

