LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.65% to $2027.00, copper price up by 1.12% to $6795.00, lead price down by 0.46% to $2401.00, nickel price up by 2.26% to $13600.00, tin price up by 1.40% to $21350.00, zinc price down by 0.98% to $3277.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.53% to $93500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
