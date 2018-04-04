Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
09:37, 4 April, 2018
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on April 4, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
No precipitation is expected on April 5-6.
Sotk-Karvachar and the Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass.
Tsilkar-Spitak highway and roads of Mastara village of Aragatsotn province are partly covered with clear ice.
Snowfalls hit the roads of Martuni, Sevan, Vardenis, Sisian towns and Saravan-Zanger highway.
The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
