Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on April 4, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

No precipitation is expected on April 5-6.

Sotk-Karvachar and the Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass.

Tsilkar-Spitak highway and roads of Mastara village of Aragatsotn province are partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls hit the roads of Martuni, Sevan, Vardenis, Sisian towns and Saravan-Zanger highway.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan