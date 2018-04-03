“March for Justice” dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide do be held in Los Angeles

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A march dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will be held on April 24 entitled “March for Justice” in Los Angeles. ARMENPRESS reports Armenian youth, cultural, political, social and religious organizations will participate in the march.

The march will start from the Pan Pacific Park to the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles where a protest will be held with the demand of the Armenian Genocide recognition.

“The Armenian Genocide Committee calls upon all segments of our community to join together in a MARCH FOR JUSTICE on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 12:00PM from the Pan Pacific Park to the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles as we continue to fight for justice and against the denial of the Armenian Genocide. Organizational leaders in Southern California call upon the Armenian-American community to remain vigilant and active as we continue to voice our collective demands for justice”, reads the statement of the Committee.

Nearly 166 thousand of Armenians participated in “March for Justice” in Los Angeles in the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which was the largest protest in the history of Los Angeles.

