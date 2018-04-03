Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Artur Poghosyan appointed Judge of Appeal Court by presidential decree


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Artur Poghosyan has been appointed Judge of the Appeal Court of Armenia by presidential decree. ARMENPRESS reports his powers as a judge of the Administrative Court have been suspended.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration