Artur Poghosyan appointed Judge of Appeal Court by presidential decree
YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Artur Poghosyan has been appointed Judge of the Appeal Court of Armenia by presidential decree. ARMENPRESS reports his powers as a judge of the Administrative Court have been suspended.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
