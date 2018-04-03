Armenian delegation led by Defense Minister to participate in Moscow Conference on International Security

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan will participate in the 7th Conference on International Security in Moscow on April 4-5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry, Minister Vigen Sargsyan will give a speech at the conference.

Vigen Sargsyan is also scheduled to have meetings with his foreign counterparts in the sidelines of the conference.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan