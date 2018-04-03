Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Armenian delegation led by Defense Minister to participate in Moscow Conference on International Security


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan will participate in the 7th Conference on International Security in Moscow on April 4-5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry, Minister Vigen Sargsyan will give a speech at the conference.

Vigen Sargsyan is also scheduled to have meetings with his foreign counterparts in the sidelines of the conference.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration