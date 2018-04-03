Cabinet of Lithuania to debate on submitting Armenia-EU agreement for parliament ratification

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The agreement signed between Armenia and the EU on “Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership” is in the agenda of the meeting of the Cabinet of Lithuania, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan tweeted.

“The 3rd topic of the agenda of the April 4 meeting of the Cabinet of Lithuania is the Armenia-EU agreement to be presented by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius”, the Ambassador wrote.

Tigran Mkrtchyan informed that after the approval of the Cabinet the agreement will be submitted to the legislative, the Seymas, for ratification.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement on November 24, 2017.

The agreement was signed in presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk, by Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

By now only the parliament of Estonia has fully ratified the agreement, and the Latvian parliament adopted it at the first reading.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan