YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender’s Office of Artsakh prepares another report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports Defender Ruben Melikyan announced during a Facebook press conference. “We have prepared a number of reports. Now we are working on another report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan”, Melikyan said.

According to him, not being internationally recognized creates some troubles for the Republic of Artsakh, but anyway, the country has unilaterally joint a range of important international documents, particularly, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, European Convention on Human Rights and other documents.

Artsakhs’s Ombudsman noted that he condemns those international organizations that are not present in Artsakh due to political reasons, ignoring and limiting the rights of the people living in Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan