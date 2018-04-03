Remittances to Armenia grow 12,4% in 2017

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. 2017 January – December remittances to Armenia totaled 1 billion 494,6 million dollars, which is an increase of 12,4% against 2016, the Central Bank said in a report.

Personal transactions of households comprised 680,9 million dollars – 72,3% increase.

Capital transfers amounted 31 million dollars last year.

The net salary (without income tax, international transportation expenses and other spending) of seasonal workers abroad grew by 65,6 million dollars against last year – comprising 652,5 million dollars.

The net inflow of state sector transfers grew by 30 million dollars and amounted to 200,1 million dollars.

