Azerbaijan recognizes Turkish food products hazardous for health

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 130 Turkish products have been discovered in Azerbaijan that pose danger to human health.

ARMENPRESS reports food safety expert David Pipoyan informed that the information has been spread in Azerbaijani media and the food safety agency of that country has conducted he expertise.

“This is an extremely large list and mainly chocolates, vegetable oils, teas, non alcoholic beverages and other products are checked”, Pipoyan said, adding that nutritional supplements are also in the focus.

The expert draws attention on the content of the statement issued by the food safety agency of Azerbaijan and widely spread by the media, which urges people to refrain from buying Turkish products.

“It was not easy to believe in the reality of that statement given the relations of the two countries”, Pipoyan said, stressing that this should be an important message for the Armenian side, especially when it refers to the safety of agricultural products imported from Turkey.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan