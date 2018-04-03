Altercation escalates as man fires BB gun at young woman in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A young woman approached on duty Yerevan Police Department officers at 17:00, April 2 and said that someone has fired shots at her.

The press service of the Police Force told ARMENPRESS that cops detained a 24 year old man from downtown Yerevan, and brought in two women for questioning.

It turns out that the shots were fired from a BB gun after one of the women insulted the man.

The air gun has been confiscated and an investigation has been launched.

The woman sustained minor injuries.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan