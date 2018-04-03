Altercation escalates as man fires BB gun at young woman in Yerevan
YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A young woman approached on duty Yerevan Police Department officers at 17:00, April 2 and said that someone has fired shots at her.
The press service of the Police Force told ARMENPRESS that cops detained a 24 year old man from downtown Yerevan, and brought in two women for questioning.
It turns out that the shots were fired from a BB gun after one of the women insulted the man.
The air gun has been confiscated and an investigation has been launched.
The woman sustained minor injuries.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 18:20 Human Rights Defender’s Office of Artsakh prepares another report on Armenophobia in Azerbaijan
- 17:56 Remittances to Armenia grow 12,4% in 2017
- 17:47 Azerbaijan recognizes Turkish food products hazardous for health
- 17:41 Altercation escalates as man fires BB gun at young woman in Yerevan
- 17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-04-18
- 17:26 Asian Stocks - 03-04-18
- 16:57 Putin arrives in Ankara on first foreign trip after winning elections
- 16:48 Women’s weightlifting team coach fired after doping scandal
- 16:47 ARMENPRESS news agency’s Yerevan Bestseller project prize winners announced
- 16:33 Russia ready to discuss expansion of list of tomato suppliers from Turkey
- 16:07 Legendary biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen announces retirement
- 16:02 Injuries reported in Baku sanatorium fire
- 16:00 Armenian parliamentary committees to launch debates of CEPA on April 9
- 15:42 Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan to take the stage of Eurovision at first semifinal
- 15:34 Greek PM urges Turkey to release two soldiers
- 15:21 Armenian parliamentary committee endorses 2 million dollar IBRD agreement
- 15:00 Heavy smoke in Moscow Burger King prompts evacuation of 6000
- 14:37 Ombudsman’s Office develops bill regulating gambling ads
- 14:33 Parliamentary committee postpones debates of bill on cutting Christmas holidays
- 14:00 A star studded get-together: Football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, acclaimed cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan dine in London
- 13:27 Russian military police subdivision’s function in military base in Armenia is regulation of internal service issues – clarification
- 13:24 New book reveals secret bunker beneath White House for doomsday scenarios
- 13:22 Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi roundtrip flights
- 13:16 At least 10 killed, 6 injured in tea house fire in Iran
- 13:04 Former Police Chief appointed to vacant position in parliamentary committee on state and legal affairs and protection of human rights
- 12:37 South Korean president apologizes to victims of Jeju massacre on 70th anniversary
- 12:29 Over 13000 dollars in cash stolen in Yerevan credit office heist
- 12:25 Yulia Skripal poisoned after being granted access to 185,000 dollar account
- 12:16 Authorities call on business operators to strictly adhere to safety requirements following Burger King explosion
- 11:59 Inflow of foreign state loans comprised more than 690 mln USD during 2017 – Armenia’s Central Bank
- 11:48 The ‘explosive’ Burger King beer which few are aware of – questions arise after bizarre Yerevan blast
- 11:31 Startups’ tax privileges as promotion for IT business
- 11:24 Harout Chitilian to become Aurora’s next CEO
- 11:08 Rainfalls, snow forecast April 3-4
- 10:57 Investigative Committee confiscates video recordings of Burger King’s security cameras
16:35, 03.27.2018
Viewed 7059 times Turkey’s Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Berlin against Armenian Genocide recognition resolution - Der Spiegel's revelation
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 3607 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2287 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
13:49, 03.30.2018
Viewed 2264 times Armenian-made GALAXY military-grade radar covers all airborne objects in entire region
12:26, 03.28.2018
Viewed 2254 times Estonian citizen barred from entering Baku in airport because of Armenian ethnicity