Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-04-18

YEREVAN, 3 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 480.23 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.70 drams to 591.02 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.29 drams to 675.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 7.23 drams to 20439.91 drams. Silver price вup by 0.09 drams to 251.36 drams. Platinum price вup by 5.12 drams to 14451.61 drams.