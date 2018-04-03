Russia ready to discuss expansion of list of tomato suppliers from Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Russia may expand the list of tomato suppliers from Turkey, Rosselkhoznadzor said on April 3, RIA Novosti reports.

“Rosselkhoznadzor proposed Turkey’s ministry of food, agriculture and livestock to discuss the issue of presenting additional list of enterprises that wish to supply tomato to the Russian Federation”, the statement says.

According to the statement the Russian side has sent the program of the visit of the delegation of Rosselkhoznadzor experts to the Turkish partners to get acquainted with the tomato production system in the aforementioned enterprises.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan