Injuries reported in Baku sanatorium fire


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Several people have been injured as a fire erupted in the Gilavar sanatorium in the Sabunchu district of the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

According to Azerbaijani news media, the victims include five adults and 2 children.

The fire erupted in one of the buildings of the sanatorium.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




