Armenian parliamentary committees to launch debates of CEPA on April 9

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary standing committees on Foreign Affairs and European Integration will hold a joint session to discuss the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), reports Armenpress.

The joint session is scheduled on April 9, at 15:00.

Deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan will be the main rapporteur of the Agreement. Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Foreign Affairs Armen Ashotyan and chairwoman of the committee on European Integration Naira Zohrabyan will also deliver reports.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA on November 24, 2017. As of now among the EU states only the Estonian parliament has completely ratified the Agreement, and the parliament of Latvia adopted it at the first reading.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan