Greek PM urges Turkey to release two soldiers

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras urged Turkey to stop escalation of tension and release two Greek soldiers detained on Turkish territory while crossing the border by mistake on March 1, Reuters reports.

Alexis Tsipras said Ankara should, as a gesture of good will, release two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border into Turkey on March 1.

“Out eastern neighbors intensify their provocations and escalate the situation on all fronts”, the Greek PM said during the Cabinet meeting.

“Greece is not threatening anyone, but at the same time it is not afraid of anyone. Greece is a strong and safe country with strong allies, therefore there are no reasons to worry”, the PM said.

Greece maintains the soldiers crossed into Turkey by mistake while following the trail of suspected illegal migrants. Turkish courts have ordered their detention on suspicion of illegal entry and attempted military espionage.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan