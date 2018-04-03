Armenian parliamentary committee endorses 2 million dollar IBRD agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs of the Armenian parliament gave a positive conclusion to the 2 million dollar loan agreement between Armenia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The bill on ratifying the agreement on additional funding for improving irrigation systems was included in the plenary session agenda.

The agreement was signed on November 20, 2017.

This abovementioned agreement is the additional funding for a 2013 30 million dollar agreement for improving irrigation systems.

