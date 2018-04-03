Ombudsman’s Office develops bill regulating gambling ads

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ombudsman of Armenia developed a bill on introducing certain restrictions and regulations in gambling advertisements. The restrictions will ban the advertisements to address minors or use images or verbal actions of people.

The Ombudsman suggests banning the illusion in ads that gambling might provide periodical incomes or can serve as an alternative to employment, as well as ban commercials which show that winning is guaranteed, or that gambling can enable reaching social, professional or personal success.

The ban will also cover criticizing the non-participation in gambling events, including online.

The Ombudsman’s Office said that the current laws do not have detailed regulations of online gambling events.

