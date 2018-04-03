A star studded get-together: Football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, acclaimed cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan dine in London

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, world renowned cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan, and IDeA co-founder Ruben Vardanyan got together in London for a dinner.

Monica Mkhitaryan, the sister of the Armenian international and midfielder of the Arsenal, was also in attendance.

The acclaimed cellist was in London for the Arsenal v Stoke City Premier League match.

