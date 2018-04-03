New book reveals secret bunker beneath White House for doomsday scenarios

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A new book says the White House has a massive secret bunker beneath its north lawn for doomsday scenarios, the Washington Examiner reports.

The bunker, built during former President Barack Obama’s tenure, was toured by members of incumbent President Trump’s staff last year, author Ronald Kessler wrote in The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game.

Kessler, a former Washington Post reporter and author of several books on the Secret Service and national security, wrote that the facility is large enough to fit the White House workforce indefinitely.

“At least five stories deep, the bunker, which was completed near the end of Obama’s tenure, can house the staff of the entire West Wing indefinitely in the event of a weapons of mass destruction attack,” Kessler wrote. “After Trump became president, top staffers toured the bunker, whose existence is classified.”

The White House already had a bunker, under the East Wing, called the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, which was used during the 9/11 attacks.

