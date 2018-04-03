Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi roundtrip flights
YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Iran Air has launched flights to Georgia, the civil aviation agency of Georgia said, according to Gruziya Online.
The Tehran-Tbilisi round trip flights will be operated with an Airbus A320.
The flights will be carried out twice a week until the end of the season – October 27.
Eight airlines are operating flights between Georgia and Iran - Georgian Airways, Myway Airlines, ATA Airlines, Taban Airlines, Qeshm Airlines, Zagros Airlines, Kish Air and Iran Aseman Airlines.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:27 Russian military police subdivision’s function in military base in Armenia is regulation of internal service issues – clarification
- 13:24 New book reveals secret bunker beneath White House for doomsday scenarios
- 13:22 Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi roundtrip flights
- 13:16 At least 10 killed, 6 injured in tea house fire in Iran
- 13:04 Former Police Chief appointed to vacant position in parliamentary committee on state and legal affairs and protection of human rights
- 12:37 South Korean president apologizes to victims of Jeju massacre on 70th anniversary
- 12:29 Over 13000 dollars in cash stolen in Yerevan credit office heist
- 12:25 Yulia Skripal poisoned after being granted access to 185,000 dollar account
- 12:16 Authorities call on business operators to strictly adhere to safety requirements following Burger King explosion
- 11:59 Inflow of foreign state loans comprised more than 690 mln USD during 2017 – Armenia’s Central Bank
- 11:48 The ‘explosive’ Burger King beer which few are aware of – questions arise after bizarre Yerevan blast
- 11:31 Startups’ tax privileges as promotion for IT business
- 11:24 Harout Chitilian to become Aurora’s next CEO
- 11:08 Rainfalls, snow forecast April 3-4
- 10:57 Investigative Committee confiscates video recordings of Burger King’s security cameras
- 10:42 Dunja Mijatović takes up office as first woman Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights
- 10:31 Apple plans to replace Intel chips for Macs
- 10:22 ‘Soldiers standing on border are our heroes’: Lebanese Army General Panos Manjian on Armenian Army
- 10:21 First Cold War-era spy Irving Isaacson dead at 102
- 10:16 Greek police arrest Iran embassy assailant
- 10:12 Facebook to require several years to solve problems, says Zuckerberg amid Cambridge Analytica scandal
- 09:53 At least 2 killed after 2 planes collide at Marion airport, Indiana
- 09:52 8-year-old Rubina Markosyan injured in Yerevan blast is in serious but stable condition
- 09:36 European Stocks - 02-04-18
- 09:34 US stocks stood at - 02-04-18
- 09:33 Burger King explosion: Iranian national discharged from hospital following treatment for blast injuries
- 09:31 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-04-18
- 09:28 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 02-04-18
- 09:26 Oil Prices Down - 02-04-18
- 09:20 Military praises Armenian-developed state-of-the-art THUNDER all-terrain electronic warfare radio jammer
- 00:51 Surgery of 8 year old girl injured at Burger King explosion completed successfully
- 00:50 Yerevan law enforcement agencies launch criminal proceedings on faulty CO2 cylinder explosion
- 00:30 20 kg CO2 cylinder explodes at Burger King – MES presents new details
- 00:30 Assailant steals more than 10,000 USD in Yerevan credit office heist
- 00:20 Yerevan explosion victims out of danger – details from hospital
16:35, 03.27.2018
Viewed 7020 times Turkey’s Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Berlin against Armenian Genocide recognition resolution - Der Spiegel's revelation
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 3582 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
13:49, 03.30.2018
Viewed 2233 times Armenian-made GALAXY military-grade radar covers all airborne objects in entire region
12:26, 03.28.2018
Viewed 2227 times Estonian citizen barred from entering Baku in airport because of Armenian ethnicity
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2008 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia