Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi roundtrip flights

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Iran Air has launched flights to Georgia, the civil aviation agency of Georgia said, according to Gruziya Online.

The Tehran-Tbilisi round trip flights will be operated with an Airbus A320.

The flights will be carried out twice a week until the end of the season – October 27.

Eight airlines are operating flights between Georgia and Iran - Georgian Airways, Myway Airlines, ATA Airlines, Taban Airlines, Qeshm Airlines, Zagros Airlines, Kish Air and Iran Aseman Airlines.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan