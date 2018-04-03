Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi roundtrip flights


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Iran Air has launched flights to Georgia, the civil aviation agency of Georgia said, according to Gruziya Online.

The Tehran-Tbilisi round trip flights will be operated with an Airbus A320.

The flights will be carried out twice a week until the end of the season – October 27.

Eight airlines are operating flights between Georgia and Iran - Georgian Airways, Myway Airlines, ATA Airlines, Taban Airlines, Qeshm Airlines, Zagros Airlines, Kish Air and Iran Aseman Airlines.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




