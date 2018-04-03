At least 10 killed, 6 injured in tea house fire in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. At least 10 people were killed, 6 injured in a fire at a tea house in southwestern Iran, Tasnim news agency reports.

The incident took place in the Iranian city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province

According to the news agency the blaze which broke out in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday destroyed the tea house filled with pressurized canisters.

Firefighters arrived four minutes after the fire was reported and immediately went to the building where smoke was already too thick and dozens of people had been trapped inside.

They battled the fire and helped more than 40 people leave the tea house.

