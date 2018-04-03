Former Police Chief appointed to vacant position in parliamentary committee on state and legal affairs and protection of human rights

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Republican faction of the Armenian parliament has appointed former Police Chief Alik Sargsyan to serve as member of the Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Protection of Human Rights.

Sargsyan will substitute Hrayr Tovmasyan, who was recently elected president of the Constitutional Court.

“I am convinced that the involvement of Mr. Sargsyan as a former police chief and a very reputable man will significantly impact the efficiently of our committee”, chairman Gevorg Kostanyan said April 3.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan