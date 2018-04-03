South Korean president apologizes to victims of Jeju massacre on 70th anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday apologized to the victims of state violence during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the bloody April 3 incident on the southern island of Jeju, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Moon, the first head of state to attend the memorial event in a decade, also reaffirmed his pledges to uncover the truth behind the tragedy and make compensations for them and retrieve the remains of the missing.

"I, as president, deeply apologize once again for all the pains stemming from the state violence and the efforts (to heal them), and also deeply appreciate them," Moon told a gathering of some 15,000 people, including the surviving victims.

The Jeju April 3 incident refers to the government-civilian clash from 1948-1954, an outgrowth of Korea's ideological division following its 1945 liberation from Japan's colonial rule. A 2003 government report put the number of civilian deaths at between 25,000 and 30,000, about 10 percent of the island's population at the time.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan